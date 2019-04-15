Report: Bakery owner in murder-for-hire plot won’t serve prison time

(WAVE) - A former New Albany baker owner who conspired to have her ex-husband killed was sentenced to supervised probation.
Laura Buckingham was sentenced in Tennessee to 10 years of supervised probation and 500 hours of community service, according to the News & Tribune.
Buckingham, who operated the Bread and Breakfast cafe in New Albany, was arrested in 2016 after she spoke with an undercover Tennessee Bureau of Investigation staffer about having her ex-husband, Bradley Sutherland, killed.
Buckingham and Sutherland were engaged in a custody dispute over their 3-year-old child at the time.
The initial charge of attempted murder was eventually reduced to solicitation for first-degree murder, a conviction for which could have brought a 30-year sentence.
Buckingham accepted a plea deal in December; her formal sentencing was Thursday.
