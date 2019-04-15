Report: Bakery owner in murder-for-hire plot won’t serve prison time

Report: Bakery owner in murder-for-hire plot won’t serve prison time
Laura Buckingham, a former New Albany baker owner who conspired to have her ex-husband killed, was sentenced to supervised probation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
April 15, 2019 at 4:28 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 4:28 PM

(WAVE) - A former New Albany baker owner who conspired to have her ex-husband killed was sentenced to supervised probation.

Laura Buckingham was sentenced in Tennessee to 10 years of supervised probation and 500 hours of community service, according to the News & Tribune.

Buckingham, who operated the Bread and Breakfast cafe in New Albany, was arrested in 2016 after she spoke with an undercover Tennessee Bureau of Investigation staffer about having her ex-husband, Bradley Sutherland, killed.

Buckingham and Sutherland were engaged in a custody dispute over their 3-year-old child at the time.

The initial charge of attempted murder was eventually reduced to solicitation for first-degree murder, a conviction for which could have brought a 30-year sentence.

Buckingham accepted a plea deal in December; her formal sentencing was Thursday.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.