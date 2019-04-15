South Oldham Little League dedicates field to fallen LMPD detective

CRESTWOOD, KY (WAVE) - Saturday was Opening Day for the South Oldham Little League.
However, the day was not all about baseball.
League officials took time to remember one of their own: fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht.
Mengedoht was killed in a crash with an MSD truck in December.
She was a big part of South Oldham Little League. Her son Preston, played there, and she now has a field named after her.
"It feels good to have memorial here and have a field named after my mom since that was the last field I played on," Preston said. "I don't really know how to explain it."
The field that Preston last played on is now called Dee Dee Field.
Also on Saturday, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad emotionally revealed a memorial that sits underneath the Peggy Baker Park Flagpole.
"It is still raw," Conrad said. "It has not been that long since Christmas Eve, and just to see her picture, and to see the words, and to know that people for forever will come to this field, play, see this flagpole and think of Deidre and what she did for our community."
The Mengedoht family is hurting, but they're not alone. Preston's friends and neighbors showed up Saturday to prove to him that he's got a whole community to help raise him.
"Having a large extended family of all these folks in Oldham County is just amazing," Conrad said, "and I have no doubt that [Preston] will succeed in life with that kind of support."
Preston said he's not playing ball this year, but still has plenty of memories of playing on the field that now bears his mom's name.
Preston was also able to throw out Saturday’s ceremonial first pitch. He said hew his favorite pitch: the heater.
