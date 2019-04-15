Volunteers join together to spruce up VOA Freedom House

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Volunteers of America Freedom House got a face lift Monday as part of Give A Day week in Louisville.
It started with one day; that day turned into a week. Now in its ninth year, the Give A Day initiative is still helping people.
At the Freedom House, volunteers revamped the playground by adding new fences and new pavement. They also helped clean up.
VOA President Jennifer Hancock was thankful for the city's initiative.
"You can't just sit and feel compassionate, you have to do something with that," Hancock said. "To have [the mayor] mobilize an entire community to support organizations like us means the world to us."
Mayor Greg Fischer said he's had 43 different cities inquire about the Louisville's Give A Day week.
"We're onto something here," Fischer said. "People don't want to be divided. People don't want to hate. People want to come together and appreciate their fellow citizens, so we're happy to be the showcase for that here in our country and in the world, and hopefully it will catch on."
One goal of Give A Day is to inspire others to do good the other 51 weeks of the year as well.
"This is just a week for many," Metro United Way President Teresa Reno-Weber said, "but for us this is 365 days a year."
The Freedom House for Women’s Addiction Recovery provides an opportunity for children to stay with their mother while they are battling addiction.
