Beshear calls on Bevin to withdraw subpoenas following teacher sickouts

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear told Gov. Matt Bevin in a letter Tuesday that he'll take Bevin and his Labor Cabinet to court over the subpoenas recently issued related to this year's teacher sickouts.
Beshear claimed in the three-page letter that was shared with media that the subpoenas were “unlawful, and that any attempt to punish teachers engaged in a ‘sick-out’ would violate their First Amendment Rights.”
Teachers from across the state, most notably Jefferson County, converged on Frankfort throughout this year’s legislative session, protesting multiple education-related bills up for consideration.
The sickouts were so widespread that several districts had to cancel classes, including five missed days in Jefferson County.
Along with JCPS, districts in Oldham and Bullitt counties also received subpoenas to turn over the names of the teachers who participated in the sickouts.
“I urge the Labor Cabinet to voluntarily withdraw these unlawful subpoenas,” Beshear wrote. “If it refuses, I call on the Governor to order the Labor Cabinet to withdraw them. If you will not do your legal duty, I will not hesitate to take appropriate action to protect the public from their own government.”
