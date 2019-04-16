Bi-state partnership will help connect workers, employers in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Groups from both sides of the Ohio River are coming together to create a bi-state workforce plan.
The new partnership between KentuckianaWorks and the Region 10 Workforce Board creates a way to share data and collaborate between all counties in the Louisville region.
Officials said it will make it easier for workers to find jobs and for employers to find workers.
“Workers don’t draw the same arbitrary distinctions that we as workforce boards often do,” said Michael Gritton, Executive Director for KentuckianaWorks. “Indiana residents come across the bridge to find work and vice versa. This new partnership reflects that reality and puts the needs of the region’s job seekers first. It will also make it easier for employers to find talented workers.”
Added Ron McKulick, who leads the Region 10 Workforce Board: “This partnership is already attracting national interest as a model for how neighboring workforce boards can collaborate. Most importantly, it will lead to a stronger workforce in our 13 counties.”
