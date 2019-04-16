Charges upgraded against coach who assaulted referee

PADUCAH, KY (WAVE) - The Michigan youth basketball coach who assaulted a referee during a game in western Kentucky has been rearrested on new charges.
Keyon Menifield, 40, of Flint, Michigan, was taken into custody today when he appeared in court in McCracken County in connection with his original arrest.
On April 6, Menifield was coaching a team during a game in Paducah when he got into a disagreement with Kenny Culp, 60, of Paducah, one of the game officials. Witnesses said that as Culp walked away he was punch by Menifield and knocked unconscious.
Menifield left the game site, but was found at a hotel and arrested by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. He was originally charged with assault 4th degree on a sports official.
After deputies learned the severity of Culp’s injuries, a warrant for felony assault 2nd degree was issued for Menifield’s arrest. By that time, Menifield had left Kentucky and Michigan authorities were unable to locate him and serve the Kentucky warrant.
Menifield is being held on a $15,000 cash bond. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
