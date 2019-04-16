Derby contender Improbable arrives at Churchill Downs

Starlight has another Kentucky Derby contender in Sunland Park Derby winner Cutting Humor. “I know it’s at Sunland Park, but he did set a track record,” Glasscock said. “Todd (Pletcher) really was high on him going into that race. He had a horrible trip at Oaklawn when he ran there, so I think you can draw a line through that. Cutting Humor is going to be a huge price, probably 40, 50-1, but you know it’s nice to have two shots at it.”