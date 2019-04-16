Derby contender Improbable arrives at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Arkansas Derby runner-up Improbable arrived on the Churchill Downs backside on Monday morning. He settled in at Bob Baffert’s barn 33.
“I think Improbable has got a great shot,” Clint Glasscock of Starlight Racing said. “It think on Derby Day he’ll be fourth or fifth choice, with the connection with Baffert. I wouldn’t trade places with anybody. He had a rough trip, really both times at Arkansas and just lucky to get in.”
Improbable also finished second in one of the two Rebel Stakes race at Oaklawn Park. The son of City Zip has the same ownership connections as 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify. Starlight owns some racing rights, while the racing and breeding rights are owned by Winstar Farm and the China Horse Club.
Starlight has another Kentucky Derby contender in Sunland Park Derby winner Cutting Humor. “I know it’s at Sunland Park, but he did set a track record,” Glasscock said. “Todd (Pletcher) really was high on him going into that race. He had a horrible trip at Oaklawn when he ran there, so I think you can draw a line through that. Cutting Humor is going to be a huge price, probably 40, 50-1, but you know it’s nice to have two shots at it.”
The Kentucky Derby favorite figures to come down to Arkansas Derby winner Omaha Beach and Santa Anita Derby winner Roadster. Mike Smith rode both in the final prep races and could decide as early as Tuesday which horse he’ll ride on the first Saturday in May.
Omaha Beach and Santa Anita Derby runner-up Game Winner are scheduled to arrive at Churchill Down on Tuesday.
