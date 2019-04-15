Dramatic video: Woman accused of causing thousands in damage during multi-store rampage

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police say a woman trashed three local businesses this past weekend.
Falicia Ford, according to police, can be seen on video inside Amir Mini Market in the West End and also inside Airy Pony Keg off Colerain Avenue, smashing liquor bottles and throwing cash from behind the counter.
Police say she’s facing charges in those incidents as well as additional charges in Colerain Township for doing more damage at another store before trying to set it on fire.
It began, police say, late Saturday afternoon when Ford is accused of breaking items inside the Mini Market and Dollar General before taking off. The bill for her damage in those stories is around $600.
A man who works at the market says she is a regular and has never caused any problems until this past weekend.
Police say she then stopped at the Pony Keg and smashed bottles and threw everything in sight onto the ground. Employees and customers stood by, stunned. She’s accused of then going behind the counter, tossing money, lottery tickets, and more booze around.
Employees locked her inside along with a few customers.
Ford can be seen on video realizing she’s locked inside and trying to bust her way through the front door. An employee claims she tried to start a fire at that point with a cardboard box and the liquor she spilled.
Police arrived minutes later and put Ford in handcuffs.
One employee estimates the damage done at the Pony Keg will cost around $15,000 to $20,000.
Ford has been charged with criminal damaging and aggravated arson.
