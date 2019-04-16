FORECAST: Sunny, breezy and warm

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sunny skies and southerly winds will guide temperatures into the 70s this afternoon.
Wind gusts between 20 to 30 mph can be expected for the afternoon. Increasing clouds and continued winds from the south keep overnight lows on the warmer side; we'll only fall into the 50s tonight.
Despite more clouds rolling in, highs still max out near 80° Wednesday.
Showers and thunderstorms push through WAVE Country Thursday into Friday along with a cold front. The current timing places the frontal passage during the overnight hours which helps to lower our severe weather threat but a shift in timing and other factors can easily change that. For now, mainly areas west of I-65, including parts of Louisville, are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Thursday.
The cold front is expected to push east early Friday, however, showers remain in the forecast through Saturday thanks to another passing low. Clouds and rain keep temperatures cooler heading into the weekend.
Drier weather is expected Easter Sunday as highs return to the 70s.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly Sunny; Warmer; Windy; HIGH: 78°
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; Mild; LOW: 58°
WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds; Warm; HIGH: 80°
IN THE APP
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- Rain chances increase later this week
- Easter Weekend: Rain chances Saturday
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.