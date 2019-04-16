FORECAST: A warm and windy afternoon expected

ALERTS:
- Wind gusts the next several afternoons in the 20-30 MPH range
- Stronger thunderstorms possible Thursday night along with heavy rain
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nice afternoon underway with much more of a blue sky to enjoy. We should warm nicely into the upper 70s.
Higher clouds will roll in Wednesday but the wind from the south will be a bit stronger. Both look to balance out to once again push temperatures into the upper 70s and even a few lower 80s.
Thursday is the day of change as there will be a chance of fading showers early in the day. Otherwise, windy and warm. The radar will light up Thursday evening to our south/west with heavy rain and strong thunderstorms. We will watch this setup carefully as we move into Thursday night as a few strong to severe wind gusts will be possible across central and southern Kentucky.
The really yucky side to this system is that the clouds and showers look to linger all day Friday keeping temperatures on the chilly side.
FORECAST
REST OF THE DAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and windy. HIGH: 78°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 58°
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, warm and breezy. HIGH: 80°
IN THE APP
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- Weather Blog: Closer look at the Thursday Severe Risk
- Easter Weekend: Rain chances Saturday, sunshine for the bunny
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.