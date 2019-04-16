Healthy Start program gets $4.6 million grant to reduce infant mortality

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A healthy start is the key to a successful life, and Tuesday, the city of Louisville received a big grant to help make that possible for every citizen.
The Healthy Start program was awarded $4.6 million to help reduce infant mortality and increase the health of newborns in five west Louisville zip codes.
“We’re really looking forward to offering this service to more families and helping them get the resources they need so their kids can grow up healthy and strong and ready to learn with big smiles on their face,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Tuesday.
The five ZIP codes that will benefit from the grant over the next five years are 40203, 40208, 40210, 40211 and 40212.
According to Fischer’s office, the overall infant mortality rate in the five ZIP codes was 11.12 deaths per 100,000 live births for all babies and 13.68 for African-American babies. The city’s overall average is 5.30 deaths per 100,000 live births.
One hundred U.S. cities got the grant.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.