Historic renovation following a fire a difficult task

After the world watched it burn, millions will follow its journey back to glory. The task may seem daunting, and it brings back memories for those who helped restore a historic piece of the city of Louisville after it burned. While on a much smaller scale, rebuilding Whiskey Row was a massive job. Trying to renovate the crumbling buildings was hard enough, but once the property caught fire in 2015, it seemed that bit of Louisville history was destined to die.