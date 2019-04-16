Jewish Hospital celebrates organ transplantation milestone

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A celebration at Louisville's Jewish Hospital celebrated 55 years of saving and improving lives through organ transplantation.
More than 100 organ donation recipients, their families and donors celebrated the gift of life. That included Jennifer Albright, whose son Davey, was an organ donor. The Trinity High School sophomore died unexpectedly last fall. A Trinity staff member was one of the people who received an organ from Davey.
“When I discovered that Davey was never going to be the Davey that I had always loved and I knew, the choice was obvious,” Albright said. “Others needed what Davey no longer did.”
"Early September, our school community was praying for Davey Albright, a current sophomore who had been hospitalized. On September 7, Jennifer called our office that morning and said that the family had decided to donate life," said Melanie Hughes, a kidney transplant recipient. "Later that evening, I along with two other people, received life saving transplants. Thanks to teh Albright family, Davey will not only be remembered for the life that he lived but for the many lives that he saved."
The first transplant at Jewish Hospital was a kidney transplant performed on September 3, 1964. Since then the hospital has performed more than 5,200 transplants.
