Jewish Hospital celebrates organ transplantation milestone

"Early September, our school community was praying for Davey Albright, a current sophomore who had been hospitalized. On September 7, Jennifer called our office that morning and said that the family had decided to donate life," said Melanie Hughes, a kidney transplant recipient. "Later that evening, I along with two other people, received life saving transplants. Thanks to teh Albright family, Davey will not only be remembered for the life that he lived but for the many lives that he saved."