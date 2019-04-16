Lewis and Clark extension ceremony site announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A site has been selected for a national ceremony next month dedicating a 1,200-mile expansion of the Lewis and Clark Historic Trail.
The News and Tribune reported Tuesday that it will take place May 13 at the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center in Clarksville.
The expanded recognition includes areas in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and new portions of trail in Illinois and Missouri.
Getting the recognition was a feat many in the community have wanted and worked toward for years.
“It was a very, very treacherous journey,” Penny Peavler, President of the Frazier History Museum in downtown Louisville, told WAVE 3 News last month. “It was a very long journey.”
