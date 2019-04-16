Louisville family escapes cabin destroyed by falling tree at Lake Cumberland

LAKE CUMBERLAND, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville family is lucky to be alive after a tree came crashing through their vacation home at Lake Cumberland.
WKYT reported strong storms rolled through Lake Cumberland State Resort Park early Sunday morning.
A tree fell into the cabin, knocking it off its foundation, and nearly onto its side.
A family of six was inside at the time -- three adults and three children.
People in a neighboring cabin helped them crawl out of a window to safety.
“It’s very lucky because the cabin -- once the tree had went in the cabin, it took it off its foundation and behind it was quite a drop,” HM Bottom, Russell County Emergency Manager, said.
Four people, two adults and two children, were taken to the hospital.
Everyone is expected to recover.
