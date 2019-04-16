Man changes guilty plea to girlfriend’s murder, will go to trial

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend more than two years ago at her Okolona apartment has changed his plea and wants to go to trial .
Troy Hurt, now 18, had previously entered a guilty plea in the November 2016 shooting death of Trayona McDowell. He was scheduled to be sentenced on April 15. At the 11th hour, Hurt changed his plea and decided to take his chances with a jury.
McDowell, 18, had a 9-month-old daughter and was in a relationship with Hurt, according to family members.
Hurt is the brother of Troyvonte Hurt who was shot and killed in a drive-by just months before McDowell’s murder.
