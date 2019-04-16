Months of planning for Louisville’s Give a Day Week pays off

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Give a Day Week in Louisville aims to include 200,000 people all helping and giving their time to the community.
One organization began planning in February, and while they were well short of their goal to participate, donations have poured in to help them meet their goal.
During Mayor Greg Fischer’s Give a Day, Pedal Power of Beargrass Christian Church has been able to make major donations to those who rely on bicycles for transportation.
On Tuesday, the group delivered 50 bikes to workers on the backside of Churchill Downs.
“These are a life line for the guys and women that work back there," Clelland Russel said. "(Bicycles) are hard to come across and they are expensive, so every bike counts.”
Russel volunteers at the Backside Learning Center and is amazed by the number of donated bikes.
Just a few months ago, Pedal Power’s garage only had about 30 bikes.
The organization collects used bikes, repairs them and gives them to those who need them to get to work. After doing a story with WAVE 3 News on the importance of their goal, Pedal Power received more than 200 used bikes.
“Which is absolutely amazing because without those donations there is no way we could be doing what we are doing,” Dee Decker, Beargrass Christian Church Communications Specialist, said.
Decker said 90 bikes went to Kentucky Refugee Ministry on Saturday.
“These bikes are their main means of transportation,” Russel said.
Volunteers who spent hours repairing the used bikes spent more time on Tuesday dropping off the donations as part of Give a Day.
“Helping people is unlimited and we see the imaginative ways that people come together to help each other,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.
The volunteers with Pedal Power say they couldn't do it without the community.
“It's amazing to see the generosity and the folks in the community that make the donations these guys who show up week in and week out,” Decker said.
Give A Day Week continues through April 20 and everyone in Louisville is encouraged to help. For more opportunities to volunteer, click or tap here.
To donate a bike to Pedal Power, bring it to Beargrass Christian Church. Church employees are available to help Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bicycles can also be dropped off after hours and left on a bike rack.
Volunteers meet to work on the bikes every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. behind the church at 4100 Shelbyville Road.
