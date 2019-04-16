Person shot in south Louisville off New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in south Louisville near Iroquois Park.
It was reported around 11:50 p.m. in the 7300 block of Southside Drive, near the intersection with New Cut Road, MetroSafe said.
Emergency crews found a person shot in the area, which appears to be an apartment complex.
The condition of that person is not yet known but crews are rushing him or her to University Hospital.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the anonymous Louisville Metro Police Department tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
