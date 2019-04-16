Registration for Chris Mack basketball camp now open

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Young cards fans can now sign up for several sessions of the Chris Mack Basketball Camp.
The classes are happening on the University Of Louisville campus this summer.
Campers will work directly with University of Louisville basketball players and staff to develop an understanding of the game and passion for hoops while learning skills in a competitive environment.
Day camp sessions are available June 17 to 20 for campers in grades 3 through 8 and July 15 to 18 for grades 1 through 6.
The four day camps cost $275 and run from 9 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
Campers will receive a camp t-shirt, lunch each day, plus an autograph and photo session. Campers attending both day camp sessions will receive $50 off the total for the two sessions.
Two “Little Dribblers” camps for children ages 4 to 7 are available on June 21 and July 19 from 9 a.m. until noon each day. They’ll receive training, a camp t-shirt and an autograph and photo session. The cost for each Little Dribblers camp is $75.
The camp sessions are only limited by age, grade level, gender and session size.
All camps are happening at the Planet Fitness Kueber Center on the university’s campus, located at 2432 South Floyd Street.
Participants who are interested can register by clicking here. More information can also be obtained through email at chrismackbasketballcamp@gocards.com or by phone at (502) 852-6651.
