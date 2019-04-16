River Ridge Commerce Center says it needs $315 million

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Clark County's River Ridge Commerce Center wants to grow more, but says more investment is needed to make that happen.
The price tag is around $315 million over two decades, according to a release from developers.
Improvements are needed primarily in the north of the park, near Charlestown.
Currently, River Ridge is home to more than 50 businesses employing nearly 10,000 workers, mostly in the south end of River Ridge.
The money would cover railroad improvement, ground improvement and the removal of invasive plant species.
That would all pave the way to expand infrastructure.
