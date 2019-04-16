Space designed for traveling mothers opens at airport

The Mother’s Room offers traveling moms a private lactation space, complete with changing areas to care for their children. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | April 16, 2019 at 4:57 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 4:57 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is celebrating a new addition to the facility.

Michelle Browning Coughlin, founder of MothersEsquire. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
Today was the first day of operation for the new Mother's Room on Concourse A.

The Mother's Room has several private rooms that can be used for women to nurse their child or pump breast milk. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
Michelle Browning Coughlin, founder of MothersEsquire, said the space is geared toward traveling mothers and their children.

"Today we are opening up the Mother's Room at the Louisville International Airport," said Coughlin, "which is a space that has been specifically designed to make sure that women who are traveling for personal or professional reasons will have a comfortable, warm, welcoming place to either pump or breast-feed their babies and be prepared to travel."

The airport worked with local mothers groups to make sure the space is what traveling mothers need.

