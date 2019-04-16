Space designed for traveling mothers opens at airport

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is celebrating a new addition to the facility.
Today was the first day of operation for the new Mother's Room on Concourse A.
Michelle Browning Coughlin, founder of MothersEsquire, said the space is geared toward traveling mothers and their children.
"Today we are opening up the Mother's Room at the Louisville International Airport," said Coughlin, "which is a space that has been specifically designed to make sure that women who are traveling for personal or professional reasons will have a comfortable, warm, welcoming place to either pump or breast-feed their babies and be prepared to travel."
The airport worked with local mothers groups to make sure the space is what traveling mothers need.
