StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

Thursday... we start off with a partly sunny sky but fading t-storms will move in by lunch. Some of the data suggests they will fade away to just batches of clouds...keeping most of us dry all the way into the afternoon. That is indeed possible. Areas east of I-65 look to get closer 80° while lower 70s more likely west due to more cloud cover. So yes, we will get the warming. But the afternoon will likely feature a slight drop in dewpoints as well as little forcing. So the radar looks to stay quiet.