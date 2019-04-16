Stretch of Kentucky highway to be named after John Asher

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - A portion of Highway 259 will be named after one of horse racing’s greatest ambassadors.
Beginning at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway, the stretch of highway will be named after Leitchfiled native John Asher, who was 62 at the time of this death.
Asher died on August 27, 2018 while on vacation in Florida with his family.
Asher joined Churchill Downs in 1997 and became the face of the racetrack during his role as vice president of raceing communications.
A dedication ceremony has been scheduled for June 4 at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.