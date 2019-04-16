2 students suffer minor injuries in crash

By Sarah Jackson | April 16, 2019 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 11:08 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two students were taken to a Louisville hospital after a school bus was rear-ended.

Twenty-four students from Thomas Jefferson Elementary were on a field trip to the Churchill Downs Museum when the bus they were on, number 1810, was rear-ended, according to Greater Clark County School spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez.

Bojorquez said two students were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with minor injuries. The rest of the students were checked by EMS and continued to the field trip.

