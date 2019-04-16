Substitute teacher arrested for drinking vodka at KY middle school

Brook West faces charges after police said she told them she took shots of vodka while teaching a class. (Source: SCDC)
April 15, 2019 at 10:16 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 10:16 PM

GEORGETOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Scott County, Kentucky substitute teacher was arrested Monday, accused of showing up to work drunk, drinking on the job and cursing and yelling at students.

WKYT reported Brook Ellen West, 32, told police she took four vodka shots while teaching a class at Royal Springs Middle School.

Police said West smelled like alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. Deputies gave her a breathalyzer test, determining she had a .317 blood alcohol content.

A student said she was yelling and cursing at them, her arrest report said. The students in the classroom were ages 11 to 13.

West faces charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place and endangering the welfare of a minor. She’s being held in the Scott County Detention Center and is due in court Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Scott County Schools sent this statement to WKYT:

“On Monday, April 15, 2019, a substitute reported to Royal Spring Middle School to fill a half-day opening in the afternoon. The substitute demonstrated erratic behavior. School staff acted immediately upon learning of this behavior. Scott County Sheriff’s Department escorted the substitute off school grounds later charging her with alcohol intoxication. The individual is no longer employed by Scott County Schools in any capacity.”

