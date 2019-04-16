Substitute teacher arrested for drinking vodka at KY middle school

GEORGETOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Scott County, Kentucky substitute teacher was arrested Monday, accused of showing up to work drunk, drinking on the job and cursing and yelling at students.
WKYT reported Brook Ellen West, 32, told police she took four vodka shots while teaching a class at Royal Springs Middle School.
Police said West smelled like alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. Deputies gave her a breathalyzer test, determining she had a .317 blood alcohol content.
A student said she was yelling and cursing at them, her arrest report said. The students in the classroom were ages 11 to 13.
West faces charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place and endangering the welfare of a minor. She’s being held in the Scott County Detention Center and is due in court Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Scott County Schools sent this statement to WKYT:
