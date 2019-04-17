Accused killer makes first court appearance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with murder made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.
Stephon Moore, 30, was arrested in Louisville on Tuesday morning, accused in the deadly shooting that took place in Jennings County, Ind., the night before.
In court Wednesday, Moore waived extradition to Jennings County, and will be taken back there either Wednesday or Thursday.
Moore is accused of killing 23-year-old Donavon Booker, who was shot in Country Squire Lakes. Booker was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Moore faces one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting.
