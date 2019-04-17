Arrest in stabbing of 15-year-old boy in NKY

UNION, KY. (FOX19) - A teenager is under arrest in the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Northern Kentucky Tuesday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
August Schroer, 18, is held on an assault charge at the Boone County jail.
He was taken into custody Tuesday night, hours after the victim was stabbed in the 8800 block of Richmond Road in Union about 7:30 p.m., deputies said.
The 15-year-old was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with stab wounds to his abdomen, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
He is undergoing surgery, and his injuries may be life-threatening, deputies said.
Schroer provided a full confession and stated that he and the victim recently had a falling out, according to the sheriff’s office.
They gave this account of events in their prepared statement:
Earlier in the evening, Schroer was walking with friends on Richmond Road when the victim confronted him and shoved Schroer, knocking him down to one knee.
As Schroer stood up, he pulled a pocket knife and told the victim to get back.
Schroer told authorities the victim came toward him with a raised fist so, as the victim moved closer, Schroer stabbed the victim once in the abdomen.
Schroer admitted he did not see a weapon in the victim’s hand(s) and stabbed him out of fear of being punched, according to the sheriff’s office.
Schroer told authorities he fled the scene and called dispatchers.
Shortly after, they said he located an ambulance standing by in the area until the scene was deemed safe to enter by deputies.
Schroer still had the knife and told EMS personnel that he had stabbed the victim.
He dropped the knife without incident and remained at that location until deputies arrived.
