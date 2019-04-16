Bald eagle released after rehabilitation in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., KY (WFIE) - It was quite a sight and now a Bald Eagle is back in the wilderness in Kentucky.
It was released Tuesday, after being rehabilitated in Hancock County.
A team from Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary took the eagle in after it got its flight feathers mangled.
They tended six months to the Bald Eagle.
Dozens came out to see the eagle fly once again.
“This one was easy. It just took time. This one didn’t have anything broken. Usually, we’ll have a broken leg to set or put a post in," said Mary Ann Tobin with Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary.
“It was very exciting. I’m happy the eagle is back in the wild," said Ronald Baker, the man who found the eagle.
Broadbent doesn’t just help Bald Eagles, they work to rehabilitate all sorts of wild animals.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.