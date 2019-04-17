Bystander saves child from drowning at Fern Creek pool

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews were called to resuscitate a child who started drowning at an apartment’s pool in Fern Creek on Tuesday night.
It was reported around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on Big Ben Drive, off Hurstbourne Parkway near Bardstown Road, MetroSafe confirmed. An apartment complex at that location, Park at Hurstbourne, has pools for its residents.
When emergency crews arrived, they found the child already out of the pool. A bystander pulled the boy out and gave him CPR, Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis said.
The child was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, and was talking before the ambulance arrived.
He is expected to be OK.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.