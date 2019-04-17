Louisville Metro Council to consider public policy legislation following viral traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A special meeting of Louisville Metro Council on Tuesday aimed to examine what policies are in place within the Louisville Metro Police Department regarding traffic stops.
The consensus seemed to indicate that change needs to happen, after a Central High School graduate was handcuffed and searched for making a wide turn in west Louisville. Body camera video of that stop went viral.
The teen stopped was questioned by the council on Tuesday, as well as LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.
Meanwhile, those supporting police say the officers are asked to go to high crime areas and make an impact -- and they’re getting results.
“It’s apparent to me, it’s a trust issue, that’s what it comes down to,” FOP President Nicolai Jilek said.
Jilek told WAVE 3 News LMPD officers are getting a bad rap following Tuesday’s council meeting that focused on the teen’s traffic stop.
Metro Council President and former police officer David James said the video proves people in west Louisville are not being treated like people in east Louisville. He says the council will be looking at some public policy legislation when it comes to the police department and he hopes Mayor Greg Fischer gets involved.
“I would hope Mayor Fischer is paying attention,” James said.
The traffic stop that went viral had nearly every Metro Council member getting emotional Tuesday night.
District 23 Republican James Peden was among them.
“Everybody just circles the wagons,” Peden said during the meeting. “Just once, I’d like someone to go, ‘Oh crap, I screwed up.’”
The video of the August stop happened on Seventh Street. Tae-Ahn Lea, 18, told the council he felt unfairly targeted when he went to buy a slushy, but ended up handcuffed and searched for making a wide turn. He was charged with making a wide turn -- a charge that was later dropped.
He said he understands officers have a job to do, but that doesn’t change how he feels.
“I just graduated and this is my view of police,” Lea told the council.
James says it’s the reason the mayor and Conrad need to talk.
“Tell him what is taking place in west Louisville is not working,” James said.
The chief argued Tuesday it is working, saying officers are getting hundreds of guns off the street with the strategy. James says there are other ways to investigate violent crime in west Louisville in the so called “heat map” areas.
“All those dots Councilman James had on the page (heat map) he showed, those dots correlate with high crime, high intensity areas,” Jilek said.
The FOP President contends everyone deserves to receive respect from the police, but says that we all also need to decide what kind of community we want to live in. He says officers are not trying to harass people. He maintains they’re human beings trying to make a difference in violent crime, but they just can’t win.
“We’re left making critical decisions in fractions of a second that are going to be picked apart piece by piece through body cam video and we’re stuck in the middle,” Jilek said.
Conrad did say he would review the traffic stop policy.
Lea’s mother told WAVE 3 News the family felt 100 percent support from the Metro Council. She said it’s good to see people of power, who can make real change, addressing the issue.
