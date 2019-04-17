Couple rescued from crocodile swamp after writing ‘help’ in mud

(CNN) - Four letters “H-E-L-P" saved an Australian couple who spent 26 hours in a crocodile swamp.
Shantelle Johnson, 18, and her partner Colen Nulgit, 20, were on a fishing trip in the Northern Territory Monday when their vehicle got stuck in a bog.
Despite their efforts, they were unable to get the car out so they spent the night in the marsh.
The couple saw crocodile tracks nearby and that made it hard to get any rest.
After the tide rose, the two took their possessions, including their pet dog, and left the car.
They spelled the word "help" in the mud, and rescuers flying overhead saw them and got them to safety.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.