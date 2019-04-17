Dog rescued after swimming 135 miles offshore in Thailand

Workers threw a rope around the dog to rescue it from the sea.

With no indication of how Boonrod got there, workers said he was able to hitch a ride back to land on a nearby oil tanker.
April 17, 2019

(CNN) - Oil rig workers in the gulf of Thailand rescued a dog that was found swimming alone 135 miles out to sea.

Workers said the pup was cold and shivering when they located it.

After spotting the exhausted pooch, workers used a rope to lift it to safety.

They nicknamed the dog "Boonrod," which loosely translates to "survivor."

With no indication of how Boonrod got there, workers said he was able to hitch a ride back to land on an oil tanker.

"He looked extremely exhausted and ran out of energy. He didn't move much," Rig worker Vitisak Payalaw, an offshore planner with Chevron, told CNN. "He was shaking, and he couldn't stand, he had to sit all the time."

He's now in the care of vets in south Thailand, who say he's "in good spirits."

What’s not yet clear is how the little guy got so doggone far out to sea.

