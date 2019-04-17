FORECAST: Increasing clouds but still warm today

- THURSDAY NIGHT: Gusty thunderstorms with heavy rain
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Today will be another warm day with highs near 80. Clouds will gradually increase through the day but we’ll remain dry.
Tonight, temperatures fall into the 50s as showers approach. The first batch of showers arrives Thursday morning with the main round of storms rolling through during the late afternoon and evening.
Thursday afternoon and evening some strong to severe storms are possible initially; damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are our main threats. The severe threat wanes Thursday night into Friday.
Locally heavy rain is a concern Friday morning as the cold front tracks through the region.
As an area of low-pressure lingers nearby, showers remain in the forecast through early Saturday.
Highs Friday and Saturday mainly sit in the 50s before returning to the 70s Easter Sunday as high pressure takes over.
FORECAST
TODAY: Increasing Clouds; Windy; Warm; HIGH: 80°
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; LOW: 58°
THURSDAY: Cloudy Skies; Showers & thunderstorms late (80%); HIGH: 75°
