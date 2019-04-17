FORECAST: Warm but cloudy Wednesday; rain and cooler temperatures to end the week

- THURSDAY NIGHT: Gusty thunderstorms with heavy rain
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While upper-level clouds continue to stream in enough sunshine has been able to filter through those clouds to warm us into the 60s. Highs max out near 80 as clouds increase throughout the day.
Showers will try to approach WAVE Country this afternoon but with such dry air near the surface, it will be quite hard for the rain to even reach the ground. Clouds plus southerly winds work together to keep temperatures in the 50s and low 60s overnight.
Rain moves in Thursday morning before rolling out towards the afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid-70s Thursday afternoon. Another batch of rain, this time with some strong to severe storms, marches east through the region late Thursday afternoon into the evening; damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes are threats.
Flash flooding is a concern as the rain continues into Friday morning. As an area of low-pressure lingers nearby, showers remain in the forecast through early Saturday. Highs Friday and Saturday sit in the 50s before returning to the 70s Easter Sunday as high pressure takes over and some sunshine returns.
THIS AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds, breezy and warm. HIGH: 80°
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 58°
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies, showers and thunderstorms (80%). HIGH: 75°
THURSDAY: Showers & thunderstorms
EASTER WEEKEND: Early weekend rain chances, chocolate melting warmth
