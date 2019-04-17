‘It’s incredible how they’re alive’: Family narrowly escapes as car crashes into CA restaurant

NAPA, CA (KRON/CNN) - Police say no one was seriously hurt when a driver lost control of their car, barely missing a family of three but destroying the front of a California restaurant in an incident caught on surveillance cameras.
Vivian Saldivar, an employee at Villa Corona restaurant in Napa, CA, says she had just watched a mother and her two young children step outside Monday when she heard a car crash.
"It’s incredible how they’re alive,” Saldivar said. “What I saw yesterday was like a movie scene. I had never seen anything like that in front of me. I’m speechless. I’m shaking.”
Surveillance video captured the scary moments in which the family narrowly avoids being hit by the car as it careens into the restaurant’s outdoor seating area.
"It was crazy. It was scary - everything flying: dirt, pots breaking, tables, umbrellas. All of our patio set was everywhere,” Saldivar said.
The car finally stopped when it crashed into a cement privacy wall between the restaurant and a house, whose residents say their dogs were in the backyard but are OK.
Amazingly, no one was seriously hurt during the incident. The driver and one of the children did go to the hospital but suffered only minor injuries.
"Just a lucky break, very lucky,” said Sgt. Heath Morrison with the Napa Police Department.
Police believe the driver simply lost control of the car, and no charges were filed. They shared the video on Facebook, saying it was “a good reminder to always be aware of your surroundings.”
