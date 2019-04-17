‘It’s incredible how they’re alive’: Family narrowly escapes as car crashes into CA restaurant

A VERY close call! This scary video is a good reminder to always be aware of your surroundings. This family was just stepping out of a restaurant when the driver the car lost control. Only minor injuries were reported when it was all said and done. Cuidado! Este video aterrador es un buen recordatorio de siempre estar atento a sus alrededores. Esta familia estaba saliendo de un restaurante cuando el conductor del auto perdió el control. Sólo se informó de lesiones menores cuando todo estaba dicho y hecho. #SITUATIONALAWARENESS #ACCIDENT #HEADONASWIVEL #NPD #CLOSECALL