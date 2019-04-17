Justin Thomas launches foundation to help children, military families

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville native and professional golfer Justin Thomas was back in his hometown Wednesday to make an announcement.
The Justin Thomas Foundation was officially launched at Harmony Landing.
Thorough the foundation Thomas and his family hope to partner with others to create a positive impact on organizations and in the community.
“The mission of the foundation is to impact children in need, junior golf and military families. Obviously, two of those are very close to my heart,” Thomas said.
Thomas said he benefited from grants and was excited about the opportunity to give back in the same way.
The foundation will focus on the following six organizations to start off: Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana, First Tee of Louisville, Kentucky Golf Foundation, First Tee of Tuscaloosa, Convoy of Hope and Folds of Honor.
During the announcement, it was also revealed a three hole youth course would be named The Justin Thomas First Tee Youth Golf Course
