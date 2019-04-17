Keldon Johnson staying in NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UK freshman Keldon Johnson is keeping his name in the NBA Draft.
Johnson declared for the draft last week, but on Wednesday announced that he is no longer keeping open the possibility of a return to Lexington.
He averaged 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cats as a freshman.
In a release from UK sports information, Johnson said, “Big Blue Nation, thank you for my time here at Kentucky. I really enjoyed it. I had a wonderful experience. You guys made for the best year I could ever have. I really appreciate you guys taking me in as family and one of your own and supporting me through the thick and thin of the season and supporting this team."
“I want to thank my coaches: Coach Cal, Coach Barbee, Coach Robic, Coach Joel and Coach KP for just always being there for me and having my back. I want to thank my family and my friends back in South Hill (Virginia) for always being there for me when I need a hand."
“I want to let everyone know that I’ll be entering and keeping my name in the 2019 NBA Draft. Thank you, BBN.”
