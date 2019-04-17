LIVE: Police discuss murders of mother, daughter in Nelson Co. home

By Sarah Jackson | April 17, 2019 at 9:50 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 10:01 AM

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Five years after a mother and daughter were murdered in their Nelson County home Kentucky State Police will be discussing the case.

Kathy and Samantha Netherland were murdered around 8 p.m. on the evening of April 21, 2014 at their home in Nelson County's Botland community. Their bodies were discovered by a family member.

According to death certificates obtained by WAVE 3 News, 48-year-old Kathy Netherland was shot multiple times. Her 16-year-old daughter Samantha was beaten in the head. Both of them had cuts to their necks.

Samantha Netherland was a sophomore at Bardstown High School. Kathy Netherland taught special education at Bardstown Elementary School.

