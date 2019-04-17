Man convicted of stabbing boy to death in Cherokee Park takes plea deal

Joseph Cambron (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)
By Laurel Mallory | April 17, 2019 at 7:20 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 7:22 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of killing a homeless boy in Cherokee Park in 2014 took a plea deal.

Ray Etheridge (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Joseph Cambron pleaded guilty to manslaughter and tampering with evidence last week.

He was originally charged with murder in the death of 12-year-old Ray Etheridge, who was stabbed and left for dead in Cherokee Park.

Cambron was 21-years-old at the time of the murder, and was also homeless.

As part of a plea deal, Cambron pleaded to the lesser charge and stands to face 13 years in prison. He is not be eligible for probation.

A judge will formally sentence him on June 21.

