Man convicted of stabbing boy to death in Cherokee Park takes plea deal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of killing a homeless boy in Cherokee Park in 2014 took a plea deal.
Joseph Cambron pleaded guilty to manslaughter and tampering with evidence last week.
He was originally charged with murder in the death of 12-year-old Ray Etheridge, who was stabbed and left for dead in Cherokee Park.
Cambron was 21-years-old at the time of the murder, and was also homeless.
As part of a plea deal, Cambron pleaded to the lesser charge and stands to face 13 years in prison. He is not be eligible for probation.
A judge will formally sentence him on June 21.
