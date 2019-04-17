Mayor Fischer partners with Red Cross for Give a Day Blood Drive

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Red Cross recruited a number of blood donors on Wednesday.
The blood drive at the Kentucky International Convention Center is the latest addition to the Mayor’s Give a Day Week of Service. The Red Cross has joined in on the efforts in previous years with the Home Fire campaign, which works to install free smoke detectors in homes without an alarm across the metro.
This time of year is a vital donation period for the Red Cross.
“In the springtime and going into the summer we tend to see a decline in blood donations because school is getting out, people are traveling,” Tiffany Taylor, External Communications Manager for the Red Cross, said. “So we want to ensure that we have blood on the shelves this spring going into the summer. Those coming out to donate at this drive are making a very significant impact to ensure that our local hospitals have their blood needs met.”
Red Cross had a goal of 50 donors for the day.
Those scared of the needle have been encouraged to seek other ways to contribute, although the organization said the tiny pinch of the needle doesn’t compare to the big impact a donation could have.
“If you can just imagine what some of the patients who need those blood donations are going through, what they’re going through really exceeds what you could potentially experience by just giving blood,” Taylor said.
Donations can be scheduled by visiting the Red Cross website.
One donation could save up to three lives, according to the Red Cross.
