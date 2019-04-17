McConnell launches re-election bid

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Judges. Hemp. Taxes. Trump.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell kicked off his 2020 re-election campaign Wednesday, with a Twitter video highlighting what he sees as his accomplishments for the country and the Commonwealth.
The campaign video pivots to pocketbook issues, including his move to establish industrial hemp as a commodity through the latest Farm Bill, and his work pushing through tax cuts.
McConnell was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1984 and assumed the top leadership position in 2015.
It’s not clear who might challenge him this time around.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.