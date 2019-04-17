Person shot, killed in southwest Louisville near Cane Run Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person has been shot to death in a residential area of southwest Louisville.
The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday on Saddlebrook Lane, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s off Rockford Lane near Cane Run Road.
Emergency crews found a person with a gunshot wound in that area.
Crews were not expected to transport the person to the hospital and police confirmed the victim died.
Just about 20 minutes before this shooting, another shooting happened about four miles away, in Louisville’s Hazelwood neighborhood, where two people were shot outside a home.
Police have not connected the shootings in any way.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
