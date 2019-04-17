Police make quick arrest in deadly Jennings County shooting

JENNINGS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A Louisville man faces a murder charge following a deadly shooting Jennings County.
The shooting was reported in Country Squire Lakes around 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.
Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Donavon Booker.
Crews rushed Booker to the hospital, where he died.
Stephon Moore, 30, was arrested in Louisville around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Police will transport Moore back to Jennings County to face one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
