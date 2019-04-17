Police make quick arrest in deadly Jennings County shooting

Police make quick arrest in deadly Jennings County shooting
Louisville police arrested Stephon Moore hours after the shooting in southern Indiana. (Source: LMDC)
By Laurel Mallory | April 16, 2019 at 12:36 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 10:41 PM

JENNINGS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A Louisville man faces a murder charge following a deadly shooting Jennings County.

Police identified the shooting victim as Donavon Booker. (Source: Facebook)
The shooting was reported in Country Squire Lakes around 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Donavon Booker.

Crews rushed Booker to the hospital, where he died.

Stephon Moore, 30, was arrested in Louisville around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police will transport Moore back to Jennings County to face one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

