President approves disaster declaration for Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Federal disaster aid is coming to the Bluegrass to help areas of Kentucky deal with damage from weather events that happened in February and early March.
President Trump declared that a major disaster exists in Kentucky due to damage from severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.
The president ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the affected areas.
The federal funding will be available to state and eligible local governments along with certain private nonprofit organizations in 57 counties, which include Carroll and Henry counties in WAVE Country. The funding is on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.