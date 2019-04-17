Prosecutors say they intend to release Robert Kraft day spa video

(CNN) – Prosecutors said Wednesday that they intend to release videos in Robert Kraft's case.
Kraft's legal team filed an emergency motion in response to block the release.
The 77-year-old New England Patriots owner, along with 24 other men, are accused of paying for sex acts at a Florida day spa.
Investigators say it was part of a prostitution sting.
Kraft’s team is accusing prosecutors of violating his constitutional right to a fair trial.
His lawyers also accuse prosecutors of going back on their word after indicating in court last week that no footage would be released until a judge makes a ruling.
Kraft's team strongly denies he has done anything illegal.
