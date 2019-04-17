Smith makes Derby decision, Omaha Beach arrives at Churchill Downs

“Omaha Beach has to be considered the favorite because he’s beaten the two big horses who were considered the winter book favorites all year long,” Darren Rogers of Churchill Downs said. “He beat Game Winner who was last years two-year-old champion and he defeated Improbable in the Arkansas Derby. Richard Mandella, by the way, one of five Hall of Fame trainers to have horses in this years Kentucky Derby. Richard Mandella will be looking for his first Derby winner and he’s got the horse to beat.”