UK’s Baker enters NCAA transfer portal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UK redshirt freshman Jemarl Baker plans to transfer. He can transfer to any school, without restrictions.
Baker, a 6′4″ guard from Menifee, California, battled injuries in his two seasons at UK. He played in 28 games in 2018-19, scoring 64 points.
“I want to thank the Big Blue Nation for supporting me during my two years at Kentucky,” Baker said in a UK release. “You are truly the best fans in the country and I’ve enjoyed my time here wearing the Blue and White."
“However, after talking with Coach Cal, the staff and my family, I feel it’s in my best interest to continue my academic and basketball career elsewhere. I’ve made life-long relationships with my brothers and the staff at Kentucky and have improved so much as a player. I’m thankful for the opportunities it’s given me to be a part of this historic program.”
