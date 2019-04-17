UofL introduces plan to start first of its kind IBM Skills Academy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville partnered up IBM to create a program that aims to prepare students in the fast-growing areas of technology like artificial intelligence, blockchain and cyber security.
UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi said Wednesday it's a plan to promote not only the University of Louisville, but also the state of Kentucky.
"As we prepare the workforce for the future, It's not that every single one of them will go to IBM. They'll want to, but the idea is that wherever they go that we will stronger for it," said Bendapudi.
The IBM Skills Academy has bipartisan support in Kentucky. Representative John Yarmuth showed his support Wednesday. Sen. Mitch McConnell also made an appearance via video message.
"With President Bendapudi's leadership, I know the great potential we have ahead," McConnell said.
Louisville will be the first school in the country to implement this kind of program with IBM, although IBM says they do plan on expanding it.
IBM will make available to students and teachers software and cloud technology worth an estimated $5 million for non-commercial research purposes.
The IBM Skills Academy will begin in the fall.
