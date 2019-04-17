UofL’s Walz to coach Team USA U19 team this summer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL women’s head coach Jeff Walz will once again coach for Team USA this summer.
Walz will be the head coach for the USA U19 team at the U19 World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand from July 20-28.
Players eligible for the team must be U.S. citizens and born on or after January 1, 2000.
“It has been an absolute privilege to work with USA Basketball the past four summers, and I am extremely excited to get the opportunity to do so again,” Walz said in a release from USA Basketball. “I had an amazing experience last summer in Mexico City as the head coach of the U18 team, and I look forward to working with this group again. Working with USA Basketball is something that I have always dreamed of doing, and I look forward to leading the U19 team. USA Basketball possesses impeccable standards and a winning tradition, and it is an honor to once again be entrusted with such an important role.”
The 12 players on the team will be selected during trials May 16-20 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Walz coached the 2018 USA Women’s U18 National Team to a gold medal and a berth in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup.
He is 331-100 in 12 seasons at UofL, with three Final Four appearances.
