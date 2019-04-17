Waggener High teacher reassigned while district investigates fight with student

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fight broke out between a Waggener High School teacher and her student during class Tuesday morning.
Taken by a student who wants to stay anonymous, cell phone video shows math teacher Charmaine Cureton confronting a girl in her class who swore at her.
The student seems to make the first move and Cureton pushes back.
A school employee tries to step in while the fighting continues around him.
The student is restrained by a classmate and Cureton backs off.
Waggener doesn’t have a Student Resource Officer, so St. Matthews Police were called. They wrote up a report but neither teacher or student have filed a complaint as of now.
St. Matthews Police said the student was acting belligerent in class and when Cureton asked her to calm down, that’s when the fight started.
JCPS said while they investigate the fight, Cureton has been reassigned to non-instructional duties. She has been with the district for six years.
The district can’t give out specific information about the student, but they said she has been disciplined according to the code of conduct.
That could include anything from a one day suspension to school reassignment.
